Where do the British like to go on holiday? The 2023 experts' study has published its list of readers' favorite countries for 2024. It is time to pack our bags and let's discover the best destinations …

Greece comes out on top. This multifaceted destination is seductive every year. The choice is appreciable between the wealth of ancient history, notably in Athens with the Parthenon or Delphi with its archaeological site, or the beaches of the Cyclades, particularly those of Santorini, especially as the climate and weather have been ideal over the last few weeks.

Italy is in second place. In the south, Puglia and Rome are must-see places for Anglo-Saxons.

They also chose the United States. Each state has its own identity, offering a wide choice from California to Washington to the national parks.

South Africa is not to be outdone, coming fourth in the ranking for its nature reserves, ideal hiking trails and the discovery of Cape Town, with Table Mountain and its view over the city and the surrounding area.

France comes fifth despite the events of recent months. The most visited places are Paris, the South West, and the Côte d’Azur.

Europe’s favorite islands for travelers

While the Greek islands are the big winners, it’s a surprise that a Scottish island has been crowned the winner.

Most Internet users might think the one in the first place is not in the south of the Old Continent but in the north. The Isle of Arran, in the west of Scotland (in the Firth of Clyde), takes the cake with an overall score of 88/100.

In the east, Brodick is the main town at the foot of the Goat Fell mountain. It is much loved for its atmosphere, between its harbor and the castle. Whiting Bay, in the southern half of the island, is a town overlooking the sea whose surrounding forests will delight hiking enthusiasts, particularly Glenashdale, with its impressive waterfall. The island’s culinary specialties include seafood, lamb, beef and pork, accompanied by Ayrshire potatoes.

The Isle of Arran, in Scotland, tops the list of European islands, but there are still 32 Greek islands in the ranking!

Two Greek islands are on the podium: Astypalea and Sifnos

In the Dodecanese archipelago (southeast of Athens), the former is known for its arid, mountainous landscapes. The white houses of the town of Chora at the foot of a 15th-century fortress or the pebble beach of Livadi Bay are part of the authenticity of this place.

The second, Sifnos, in the Cyclades, has a greener profile than its sister island. Visits to monasteries, picturesque lanes and the ramparts of Kastro make this an island rich in history and architecture. Summer is a festive time, with concerts, dance, music and theatre evenings in warm temperatures. Night owls can head for the ‘Sténo’ (alleyway) of Apollonia, the capital, with many restaurants and bars open until the early hours.

With at least thirty-two Greek islands among the fifty ranked, the Greeks are the big winners of this year’s rankings.

According to the study, only one French island came out on top: Oléron, in Charente-Maritime. The fishing port of La Cotinière, the Chassiron lighthouse (to the west) and the citadel of Château d’Oléron, with its colorful huts, are all must-sees in this special place. And those who have been watching the adventure game Fort Boyard (France 2) for many years can look forward to a boat or sailing cruise around the famous Fort.

The top 10 best-rated European islands

1 – Islands of Arran (Scotland)

2 – Astypalea (Greece)

3 – Sifnos (Greece)

4 – Ios (Greece)

5 – Folégandros (Greece)

6 – Capri (Italy)

7 – Paros (Greece)

8 – Kefalonia (Greece)

9 – Naxos (Greece)

10 – Hydra (Greece)

It’s good to know that tourism in Greece is increasingly sustainable, inclusive, and forward-looking. The Greek tourism sector is undergoing significant changes and continues to innovate with great promise for the future.

The ‘star’ of the Greek islands

Mykonos is the ‘star’ of the Cyclades and the best-known and most popular tourist island in the archipelago.

This is logical because, with its superb landscapes, impressive cliffs, sunsets, and villages of white houses, it is also one of the most beautiful Greek islands. It also offers pleasant beaches, opportunities for hiking, diving, and boat trips, and a certain liveliness that has undeniably contributed to its fame. In short, this is an island to see, especially out of season, to better appreciate all its charms.

Towards a more sustainable Greek tourism model…

Where are the most islands in Europe? Of course, Greece has at least 1,200 – some say as many as 6,000 – islands of all sizes dotted along the coast. Of these, 227 are inhabited year-round, and most are also popular with tourists during summer.

Tourism is one of Greece’s main drivers of CO2 emissions and one of its economic and social development sectors. Therefore, moving the Greek tourism model towards a more sustainable development model is more than ever a necessity for the country.

True to its tradition, Greece intends to continue to attract and welcome tourists from all over the world in excellent conditions while promoting and preserving its landscapes, heritage and local players.